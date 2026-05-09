Stanley Tucci reflects on age gap with wife Felicity Blunt

Stanley Tucci has opened up about why his marriage to Felicity Blunt works so well, despite a significant 21-year age gap that initially made him hesitant to pursue the romance.

Speaking on the Open Book podcast on 7 May, the Devil Wears Prada 2 star admitted that while the age difference was on his mind early on, the connection simply made sense.

The 65-year-old actor credited his wife, who is the older sister of his co-star Emily Blunt, with providing a vital sense of security for both him and his three eldest children following the tragic loss of his first wife, Kate, in 2009.

The couple first crossed paths at the 2006 premiere of The Devil Wears Prada, but it wasn't until Emily’s wedding to John Krasinski in 2010 that they truly reconnected.

Tucci confessed that at the time, he wasn't at all certain he would ever walk down the aisle again.

He recalled that he and Felicity seemed to have a lot in common despite their different stages in life, and that once they hit it off, the relationship just stuck.

He described the 45-year-old literary agent as an "incredibly positive" person with an extraordinary mind, noting that she has a way of processing the world that he finds remarkable.

Despite their happy life now, Tucci was candid about his earlier fears regarding their twenty-year age difference.

He admitted that in the beginning, he repeatedly tried to end the relationship because he didn't want to spend the rest of his life feeling old.

However, his feelings for her ultimately outweighed his reservations.

He realised she was an incredibly special person, and he stayed because he knew she was the one who could make things better for his entire family.

Since marrying in 2012, the pair have welcomed two children of their own, 11-year-old Mateo and 8-year-old Emilia.

Tucci remains full of praise for how Felicity stepped into his life and took on the enormous challenge of supporting a widower and three grieving children at such a young age.

He told host Jenna Bush-Hager that Felicity is "pretty cool" and fun to hang out with, making it clear that she is the person who truly holds their family together.