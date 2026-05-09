Vanessa Feltz breaks silence on hateful trolling after terror attack coverage

The TV personality took to social media this week to shed light on the mentioned heartbreaking experience

Vanessa Feltz has opened up about the threatening abuse she received after discussing the anti-Semitic terror attack in Golders Green on her Channel 5 show.

The Jewish broadcaster, 64, revealed that she had been receiving hateful and abusive messages, with trolls calling her 'vile' after she spoke out about the issue.

The TV personality took to social media this week to shed light on the mentioned heartbreaking experience she faced after raising awareness on her self-titled programe.

In a video, Vanessa read out some of the messages she had received, one of which said: 'She's vile, isn't she? Just like the rest of her ilk.'

Anti-Semitic hate crimes in London are the highest they have been in two years, with the most in the borough of Barnet, where the Golders Green stabbings happened on April 29, 2026, figures from the Met Police have revealed.

Speaking on Wednesday, she said: 'It is quite personal. It's not much fun to talk about really, but I did think it's important to speak honestly to you at home because otherwise what is the point in doing any of this really. Because I did talk about it on this programme following the appalling terror attack in Golders Green.

'What followed though, was really heartbreaking because when we post little parts of the programme on social media, very often you message.

'Usually you message kindly, sometimes you disagree with somebody's opinion.

'But in this instance because we had been discussing antisemitism the messages that appeared on our social media, which is public anyone can read it, were shocking.

'Some of them were absolutely vile. Some of them were so vile we can't even show you them. But I thought I'd just tell you about a few so that you see what's really going on.

'And I must say that we did also receive some really wonderful messages of support as well for which I thank you very much indeed.'

Despite the hateful backlash, the broadcaster also thanked viewers who sent her messages of support and kindness.