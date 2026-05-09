Nick Pasqual found guilty of attempted murder, faces life in prison

Nick Pasqual, actor known for a guest role in How I Met Your Mother, has been convicted of attempted murder after stabbing his estranged girlfriend, Allie Shehorn, more than 20 times in a brutal 2024 attack.

A California jury on Friday found Pasqual guilty of attempted murder, first degree residential burglary with a person present, and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child's parent, as per Daily Mail.

Prosecutors said he broke into Shehorn’s Sunland home in May 2024 and launched a frenzied assault that left her fighting for her life.

Pasqual fled the state after the attack, attempting to cross into Mexico before being apprehended at the Fort Hancock International Bridge in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

He was extradited back to California to face charges.

He now awaits sentencing and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Shehorn, a respected special effects makeup artist whose credits include Mean Girls and Rebel Moon, gave harrowing testimony during the trial.

She described locking herself in a bathroom as Pasqual punched through doors to reach her.

“I just hope that there’s justice served,” she told Daily Mail in 2024, adding that he “can’t get away with it.”

Her friend Christine White, who lived in the same house, discovered Shehorn bleeding out and acted quickly to save her life.

A GoFundMe campaign later detailed the extent of her injuries including scarring to her throat, partial vision loss and lasting damage to her hands.

The outlet reported Shehorn had already secured a restraining order against Pasqual prior to the attack.

She alleged he had beaten her with a belt, broken down doors, and raped and choked her in the months leading up to the stabbing.

Pasqual’s criminal history includes DUI convictions in 2013 and 2014.

His acting résumé features appearances in Archive 81 and producing credits on the comedy series National Day Riff.