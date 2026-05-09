Starmer brings back Gordon Brown, Harriet Harman as election fallout bites

The old guard returns as British PM Sir Keir Starmer appointed former UK PM Gordon Brown and Harriet Harman to government advisory roles after local election fallout.

PM Starmer posted on X (formerly Twitter) and issued a short statement about the appointments of Brown and Harman on May 9, 2026.

He wrote, “Today I’m pleased to appoint Gordon Brown as my special envoy on global finance and cooperation.

“As Britain’s longest-serving chancellor, Gordon is well placed to work with our international allies to build a stronger Britain and boost our country’s security and resilience.”

While at Harman’s appointment, Starmer said, “Harriet is a strong advocate for women and girls and I know she will deliver greater opportunity for women in public life.”

Harriet Harman, who is a former deputy leader, will serve on Starmer’s advisory council on women and girls.

Gordon Brown, former British Prime Minister, held the portfolio from 2007 until 2010.

He helped the country navigate through the financial crisis of 2008 and is seen as a strong supporter of Keir Starmer.

He will be assigned to exploring new opportunities in international finance that can back defense and security-related investment, per The Guardian.