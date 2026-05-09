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'The Price Is Right' winner makes history on Mother's Day episode—but how much did she win?

It marks the largest single-game prize money in the 54-year-old history of 'The Price Is Right'
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 09, 2026

&apos;The Price Is Right&apos; winner makes history on Mother&apos;s Day episode—but how much did she win?
'The Price Is Right' winner makes history on Mother's Day episode—but how much did she win?

An Army veteran has shattered The Price is Right 54-year-old record by winning the biggest game win on Mother’s Day episode.

Vanessa McCaskell, a Virginia native, set the new record on the CBS daytime grocery price guessing game show, The Price Is Right.

The Mother’s Day episode was aired on Friday, May 8, 2026.

How much did she take home?

Vanessa bagged over $240,000 in cash and other prizes while playing a game segment called, 'The Lion’s Share.'

For record, the combined value of $240,150 broke the previous record of $210,000 registered in 2016.

Vanessa’s daughter was also present among the audience as her mother won the jackpot.

The 'Lion’s share' game has recently been introduced, replacing the former 'Pay the Rent' last year, where players walk into a chamber and guess the prices of groceries to earn upto five balls.

The prizes earned in that round are revealed by the balls, and players must then decide whether to risk their prize money and continue playing or stop and keep what they’ve already won.

Vanessa began by scoring big on her very first try before landing $2,500 before, two separate $100,000 prizes.

After securing a trip for two to Morocco worth $13,000, her total winnings soared to $240,150.

It marks the largest single-game prize money in the 54-year-old history of The Price Is Right.

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