‘The Devil Wears Prada 2' struts into theaters with $233M worldwide launch

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has stormed the box office, opening to $77 million in North America and $233 million globally, instantly cementing itself as one of 2026’s biggest theatrical events.

The sequel’s domestic debut more than doubled the original film’s $27.5 million start in 2006, while its worldwide tally ranks second only to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s $372.5 million bow earlier this year, as per Variety.

Two decades after audiences first met Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs, the sequel reunites Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

Disney’s 20th Century Studios invested heavily in the sequel, with a reported $100 million production budget (excluding the worldwide marketing budget), more than double the first film.

The outlet reported that the return of the original cast proved to be the film’s strongest selling point, with nearly three quarters of opening weekend crowds made up of women.

The story follows Hathaway’s Andy, now a features editor at Runway magazine, once again under Priestly’s formidable gaze.

While critics offered mixed reviews, audiences responded enthusiastically, awarding the film an “A ” CinemaScore.

The year’s box office leaderboard now features four clear powerhouses.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has earned nearly $900 million worldwide after four weekends. Meanwhile, Michael, Lionsgate’s Michael Jackson biopic, has amassed $423 million globally in less than two weeks.

On the other hand, Project Hail Mary, Ryan Gosling’s sci fi epic, has reached $638 million worldwide after seven weeks.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has joined the pack with its $233 million opening, already on pace to surpass the original’s $326 million lifetime gross.