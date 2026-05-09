Zara Tindall, Duchess Sophie strengthen William's plans

Zara Tindall and Duchess Sophie have become the great source of strenght to the future monarch Prince William and his wife Princess Kate as they get closer to their big royal role.

With Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie still hesitant due to their parents' downfall, William and Kate are finding their real strength in Princess Anne's daughter and Prince Edward's wife, whose steadfast loyalty shines amid the York family crisis.

They put on a united fron for the garden party at Buckingham Palace, marking a celebration of frontline workers from across the UK.

It emerges amid reports that the heir to the British throne views his disgraced uncle as "a very troubled soul," condemning his actions without hesitation. However, he's also concerned about the toll the fallout may be taking on Andrew's mental health.

Robert Hardman, who has penned a new biography on the late Queen Elizabeth II titled "Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story," calaimed: "I think clearly there will be no coming back for ex-Prince Andrew when William is king."

William, Prince Harry's eldest brother and King Charles heir, is actively and acceleratingly preparing for his destined role as King.