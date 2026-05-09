 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce cross paths with Robert Pattinson, wife in UK

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy double date with Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 09, 2026

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce cross paths with Robert Pattinson, wife in UK
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy double date with Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce caught up with friends Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse during their London visit ahead of their upcoming wedding celebration.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, were spotted dining at Lucky Cat in the city on Friday, May 8, just a day after they attended Sadie Sink’s performance of Romeo & Juliet.

The Opalite hitmaker and the NFL star were seen surrounded by security, according to eyewitnesses, as per the celebrity account DeuxMoi, and the Batman star’s rumoured wife Waterhouse was also in attendance.

Swift and the Good Looking hitmaker have been friends for a long time, and have been seen hanging out several times.

Waterhouse also opened the Wembley Stadium shows for the Eras Tour performer during her sold out tour, and share a mutual appreciation for each other.

Reacting to the recent double date, fans flocked to the comments and wrote, “MY WORLDS COLLIDING.”

Another added, “woah!!!,” while more seemed excited about Pattinson being in the British city as “The important thing here is Rob is in London!!!! The Batman is starting !!!!!!”

The double date comes amid the excitement for Swift and Kelce’s Royal wedding which is expected to happen on July 3 in New York City. 

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2' struts into theaters with $233M worldwide launch
‘The Devil Wears Prada 2' struts into theaters with $233M worldwide launch
Blake Lively's Met Gala look came with major fashion drama
Blake Lively's Met Gala look came with major fashion drama
Sally Field laid bare shocking details of relationship with Burt Reynolds
Sally Field laid bare shocking details of relationship with Burt Reynolds
Nick Pasqual found guilty of attempted murder, faces life in prison
Nick Pasqual found guilty of attempted murder, faces life in prison
Details emerge of Britney Spears' high end rehab stay at Borden Cottage
Details emerge of Britney Spears' high end rehab stay at Borden Cottage
Romeo Beckham shares loved up moment with girlfriend Kim Turnbull
Romeo Beckham shares loved up moment with girlfriend Kim Turnbull
Kate Garraway backs Liam Halligan amid growing friendship reports
Kate Garraway backs Liam Halligan amid growing friendship reports
George Clooney rings in 65th birthday with Amal in St Tropez
George Clooney rings in 65th birthday with Amal in St Tropez