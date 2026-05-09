Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce cross paths with Robert Pattinson, wife in UK

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy double date with Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce caught up with friends Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse during their London visit ahead of their upcoming wedding celebration.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, were spotted dining at Lucky Cat in the city on Friday, May 8, just a day after they attended Sadie Sink’s performance of Romeo & Juliet.

The Opalite hitmaker and the NFL star were seen surrounded by security, according to eyewitnesses, as per the celebrity account DeuxMoi, and the Batman star’s rumoured wife Waterhouse was also in attendance.

Swift and the Good Looking hitmaker have been friends for a long time, and have been seen hanging out several times.

Waterhouse also opened the Wembley Stadium shows for the Eras Tour performer during her sold out tour, and share a mutual appreciation for each other.

Reacting to the recent double date, fans flocked to the comments and wrote, “MY WORLDS COLLIDING.”

Another added, “woah!!!,” while more seemed excited about Pattinson being in the British city as “The important thing here is Rob is in London!!!! The Batman is starting !!!!!!”

The double date comes amid the excitement for Swift and Kelce’s Royal wedding which is expected to happen on July 3 in New York City.