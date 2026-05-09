Demi Lovato gushes over husband Jutes during romantic getaway

Demi Lovato is fully embracing her soft-love era – and apparently, so is Mickey Mouse.

The singer gave fans a sneak peek into her loved-up Disney getaway with husband Jutes on Instagram Friday, posting a carousel packed with sweet couple moments from Walt Disney World Resort.

“i love tour, i love @jutesmusic, i love @waltdisneyworld #waltdisneyworld,” Lovato captioned the post, casually summing up what looks like the happiest chapter of her life.

The Disney dump arrived just weeks after the pair had fans emotional during Lovato’s April 24 Madison Square Garden stop on her It’s Not That Deep tour.

Mid-show, Demi surprised the crowd by bringing Jutes onstage for a duet of Iris – yes, that heartbreak anthem everyone suddenly thinks about at 2am.

Turns out, the song is basically the soundtrack to their relationship.

Back in February 2024, Lovato admitted on Today with Hoda and Jenna, “I would love the Goo Goo Dolls to be able to perform 'Iris' at my wedding as a first dance. That would be so special and so incredible.”

And somehow, they actually made it happen.

During the couple’s May 2025 wedding in California, John Rzeznik personally performed the iconic track.

“What's going on right now?!” Jutes later recalled. “This is the most iconic song ever. He's right there, and it's for us!”

Honestly? Disney magic might have nothing on these two.