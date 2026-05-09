Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spark buzz with new move: 'Something is coming'

Published May 09, 2026
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have caused a wave on the internet with their back-to-back outings in London.
The 36-year-old pop superstar and her husband-to-be, also 36, stepped out in colour coordinated outfits in the British city.
The Anti-Hero hitmaker donned a black silk dress for the outing, while the Kansas City Chiefs star sported a black two piece suit as they walked together.
While several Swifties were enchanted by the bridal glow surrounding the Eras Tour performer, many also got curious about a potential incoming announcement.
Fans flocked to the comments and theorised, "SOMETHING IS COMING."
Another mused, "Thats so reputation coded," while a third explained, "mother never does pap walks unless she's hinting at something."
The swirling theories come after Swift posted a countdown on her website, leading fans to believe a Toy Story-releated project was in the works.
However, the countdown was quickly taken down and Swift has not yet explained the reason behind the move.