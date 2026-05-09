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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spark buzz with new move: 'Something is coming'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave fans speculating with back-to-back London outings
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 09, 2026

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spark buzz with new move: &apos;Something is coming&apos;
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spark buzz with new move: 'Something is coming'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have caused a wave on the internet with their back-to-back outings in London.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and her husband-to-be, also 36, stepped out in colour coordinated outfits in the British city. 

The Anti-Hero hitmaker donned a black silk dress for the outing, while the Kansas City Chiefs star sported a black two piece suit as they walked together. 

While several Swifties were enchanted by the bridal glow surrounding the Eras Tour performer, many also got curious about a potential incoming announcement.

Fans flocked to the comments and theorised, "SOMETHING IS COMING."

Another mused, "Thats so reputation coded," while a third explained, "mother never does pap walks unless she's hinting at something."

The swirling theories come after Swift posted a countdown on her website, leading fans to believe a Toy Story-releated project was in the works.

However, the countdown was quickly taken down and Swift has not yet explained the reason behind the move.

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