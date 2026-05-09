Kendrick Lamar marks full circle moment in new outing: 'Never forget'

Kendrick Lamar goes viral for wholesome childhood memory

Kendrick Lamar marked an emotional moment meeting a memorable face from his childhood during his latest outing.

The 38-year-old rapper attended an event at his alma mater Centennial High School in Compton, California, on Thursday, May 7, and reunited with his childhood teachers.

The Not Like Us hitmaker shared a wholesome hug with his seventh-grade science teacher, who attended the event to meet him.

The teacher revealed that her daughter had told her to “just show up, he will recognise you,” and Lamar sure did recognise her, as he said, “I'll never forget you."

Social media users flocked to the comments and wrote, “Dude got a loving heart. He's got no atom of hating bone in his body.”

Another added, “No fame changes that kind of bond. He really never forgot her,” and a third chimed in, “This is so wholesome.”

The Luther singer was joined by fellow musicians Dr. Dre and will.i.am to celebrate the $270 million modernisation project, which marks the first major construction at the school in over 70 years.

Lamar was the batch of 2005 at the school, and is one of the most notable alumnus of the institution.