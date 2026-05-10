How to prevent losing instagram followers amid ‘great purge’ crackdown?

Instagram has announced a major crackdown on unauthentic accounts, bots, and AI-generated content.

The move, marked as the “Great Purge”, caused a dramatic drop in the number of followers for many creators and business accounts.

But losing followers doesn’t have to be inevitable. Here’s how you can retain your number of followers.

Remove inauthentic activity first

Creators need to audit their followers manually. Remove strange accounts with spammy comments, no activity, and profile pictures. Most importantly, don’t rely on any third-party accounts for “auto followers.

The purchase engagement can even risk the original account, no matter the number of followers. To do so, go to Instagram settings and disable permissions for any suspicious linked apps immediately.

Boost real engagement

In a recent update, Instagram's algorithm prioritises content that is shared via DM.

Therefore, relatable and valuable content is pushed more. Moreover, respond to comments and DMs to improve your engagement with followers.

Optimise your content strategy

Instagram is cracking down on accounts that consistently repost content or rely heavily on AI-generated visuals.

Avoid stuffing “hashtags.” Additionally, respond to comments within the first 30 minutes of posting to signal engagement to the algorithm.

Secure your account

In this major crackdown, Instagram is also removing or suspending accounts.

To avoid so, turn on two-factor authentication to prevent hacks or any malicious activity that triggers security bans.

Since Instagram is considered as a major tool of marketing and promoting business, it is important for creators and public accounts to create valuable content instead of relying on AI to create a genuine community.