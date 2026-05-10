Princess Anne's son flirts with Harriet Sperling in public eye

Peter Phillips flirts with Harriet Sperling in public eye

Peter Phillips and his fiancée Harriet Sperling looked every bit the happy couple as they stepped out at the prestigious Badminton Horse Trials on Saturday.

The son of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips appeared cheerful as he strolled through the grounds of Park in Gloucestershire alongside Harriet, with the pair soaking up the atmosphere during a family day out ahead of their upcoming June 6 wedding.

They were smiling constantly as they mingled with fellow guests and enjoyed the sunshine at one of Britain’s most glamorous sporting events.

According to onlookers, the pair could hardly take their eyes off each other throughout the day.

One source described the couple as being “in their element,” happily chatting with friends, holding hands, and leaning into each other affectionately as they walked around the grounds with Peter’s daughters, Savannah and Isla.

The romantic outing comes at an especially exciting time for the couple, who are now counting down to their wedding after announcing their engagement earlier this year.

Peter and Harriet have become increasingly comfortable in the public eye together and have often been seen showing subtle but sweet displays of affection during royal and sporting appearances.

Badminton Horse Trials holds special significance for the royal family, particularly for Princess Anne and her children.