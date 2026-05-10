Prince Harry made me ‘feel less alone,’ says youth ambassador

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a powerful impact during their recent visit to Australia after sitting down with young mental health advocates for an emotional discussion on the realities of growing up in rural and regional communities.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with Live4Life youth ambassadors at Swinburne University of Technology during the “Regional & Rural Youth Voices: Shaping the Future of Mental Health” forum, coordinated by Australian youth mental health organisation Batyr.

The gathering brought together passionate young leaders determined to reshape conversations around mental health and suicide prevention in regional Australia.

Following the event, several youth ambassadors shared heartfelt reflections about the royal couple’s compassion.

One young mind, Jewel from Baw Baw, revealed that hearing Harry speak so candidly made her “feel less alone.”

“The moment that stayed with me most was when Prince Harry opened up so vulnerably about his own mental-health journey,” she shared.

Another young attendee praised Harry and Meghan for taking time out of their busy schedule to focus on the struggles facing young people outside major cities, particularly around mental health support in rural and regional areas.

Jessica, a Live4Life youth ambassador from Baw Baw, described the experience as deeply reassuring, saying it meant a great deal that influential figures such as the Duke and Duchess genuinely wanted to listen to young people’s experiences and ideas for change.

“It’s been so nice talking the last few days about my personal experiences and getting to have an input in how that experience can help shape a more helpful situation for coming generations,” she shared.

She also added that speaking with they made her feel hopeful that conversations around youth mental health are finally being taken seriously at the highest levels.