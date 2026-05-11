Spurs star Wembanyama faces first career ejection in Game 4 of West semifinals

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was thrown out for the first time in his career on Sunday night, Game 4, May 10, 2026.

Wemby faced ejection in the second quarter of the Game 4 match against Minnesota in Minneapolis.

After Spurs star player tossed, Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves made a comeback in the fourth quarter.

Edwards posted 36 points and clinched a 114-109 win in Sunday night Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals at the Target Center.

Wembanyama got disqualified in his career’s first ejection in the second quarter after he hit Naz Reid with an elbow that struck him to the chin area.

The incident created buzz at the Target Center arena, Minneapolis.

Then, Wembanyama stood up to attempt to grab a rebound and tangled up with Jaden McDaniels.

After appearing to find his balance, Wembanyama turned and unleashed a hard right elbow.

He struck Reid squarely on his chin, which knocked down Reid onto the court at once.

Match officials had to separate the players. After a quick review, officials decided to hand Wembanyama a Flagrant 2 foul, which led to his career-first ejection.

Wembanyama posted four points and four rebounds.

In slow-motion replay, Wembanyama's elbow appeared to hit Reid much worse than it did in real-time.

Edwards scored 16 points in a brutal comeback of the fourth quarter.

This win tied the series 2-2 ahead of a key Game 5 scheduled for Tuesday, May 13, 2026.