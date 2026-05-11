What REALLY made Karen Bass bolt from televised debate ahead of L.A. primary?

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has withdrawn from participating in a candidate forum debate scheduled for Wednesday, confirms the Bass campaign team.

Bass’s team issued the statement ahead of the televised debate that was scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

The debate was announced over the weekend by The Forum, the League of Women Voters, and Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs.

The Bass team defended the decision while pointing out her previous two debates, observing she debated her “top two opponents twice this week.”

However, L.A. Mayor Bass has opted to travel to Sacramento on a host of city business, her campaign added in the statement.

“Mayor Bass will be in Sacramento that day (May 13) that day fighting for funding for housing, homelessness, and Palisades Fire recovery, and will also discuss the city and state partnership on the Olympics and World Cup,” said Alex Stack, Bass campaign spokesperson.

There were five candidates on the panel, out of which three are still slated to appear coming Wednesday, May 13.

The debate was set to broadcast on Fox 11 between mayoral election candidates, including Councilwoman Nithya Raman, businessman Adam Miller, and community advocate Rae Huang.

The L.A. primary is set to take place on June 2, 2026.