Lisa Kudrow admits she lost shooting Valerie' emotional scene in 'The Comeback'

Friends star Lisa Kudrow confessed to having a hard time shooting as The Comeback season came to a close.

The actor, who played Valerie Cherish on the buzzy HBO comedy series The Comeback.

Kurdow, in a recent interview with People, spoke at length about shooting the goodbye scene in The Comeback season 3.

The finale was aired on HBO on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

“The last scene was the last scene that was shot. We started with rehearsal and I couldn’t get through it,” said Kudrow.

“And I thought, ‘Oh, no. What’s going to happen? I had a very hard time sending myself away to not intrude on Valerie, who’s not having the same experience that I’m having. It was overwhelming,” the 62-year-old actor recalled.

She went on, “I also felt like, ‘Why did we shoot this last? We should have shot this last week,’ and then I know there’s more, and she tricked us. That was hard.”

The Friends star admitted she became emotional knowing the series is ending while shooting its goodbye scene.

“I needed to take a minute and just leave the stage and walk around outside and have a little talk with myself,” Kudrow revealed.

The Comeback is an Emmy-nominated beloved comedy show that first aired in June 2005 and was shelved soon after its first season.

Over time, the comedy series developed a devoted fanbase and was returned to television in 2014 for a second season.

After a gap of 12 years, the half-hour comedy series is making a comeback with its third and final installment, which premiered on March 22, 2026.