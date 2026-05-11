David Njoku lands deal with Chargers after Browns dumped—find out why

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed a one-year contract with former Browns tight end David Njoku.

Njoku, 29, became a free agency agent after his contract ended on February 10, 2026.

The tight end met with the team earlier this month following the 2026 NFL draft.

The news was first broken by senior NFL reporter Ian Rapoport this Monday morning, May 11, 2026.

The deal agreed to by Njoku is reported to be worth $8 million.

Njoku has only played throughout his nine-year league career for the Cleveland, and ranks second in Browns history.

He was a trailblazer tight end for the franchise with 34 touchdown catches, and 384 catches behind only Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome.

Njoku after struggling with a scary knee injury, has remained sidelined for the last two seasons in 11 games.

That has also affected his performance last year, posting four touchdown passes and 33 receptions for 293 yards.

The injury has limited him to only 8.9 yards per reception, which is the lowest in a season since he was limited to four games in 2019.

He has also bagged a Pro Bowl selection in 2023 after posting 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns, each setting a new career best.

The Cleveland Browns picked Njoku with the 29th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.