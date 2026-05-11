Tom Brady shows up unannounced at Hart's Netflix roast—was this two years in making?

Tom Brady showed up unannounced at Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

Brady, the five-time Super Bowl MVP, wore all black at the Kia Forum, Inglewood, California.

As he casually entered into the Kia Forum, throwing some bombs two years after Kevin Hart hosted The Greatest Roast of All Time: The Roast of Tom Brady in the same arena in May 2024.

“Have you even left The Forum?” Brady asked Hart after he made an unannounced announcement.

“Or have you just been here screaming into that light for the last two years, waiting for Daddy to come home?"

“Well, unlike your real dad, I actually showed up. And I brought you a jersey.”

Brady then presented little Hart with a mini New York Knicks jersey.

“That’s newborn size,” Brady said. “It fits you.”

Hart famously brutalized Brady as host of the 2024 roast, a memory the former NFL QB has not let fade.

“You said, ‘Time to get comfortable with being uncomfortable,’” Brad said while on-stage, poking Hart as host.

“Who’s squirming in the highchair now? Put a pillow under there to make you look taller.”

Brady then went after Hart’s 2026 roasters, who included host Shane Gillis, NBA star Draymond Green, Chelsea Handler, and lesser-known comics such as Sheryl Underwood and Big Jay Oakerson.

“Who are these people and how did they get here? I thought they shut down Spirit Airlines,” Brady traded barbs, who termed the guest line “pathetic.”

Brady then threw a double punch at the NFL dig with a joke about Philadelphia native Hart’s love of the league franchise, the Eagles.

“We’ve got some real Eagles fans here, not like Kevin, who shows up for the big games when the Eagles are playing well,” said Brady.

“We have a name for these fans, they’re called Cowboys fans.’”

The Roast of Kevin Hart streamed live on Netflix on Sunday, May 10, from the Kia Forum, Inglewood, California.