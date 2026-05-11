Kyle Busch health update: Concerns pour in as NASCAR driver requests medical aid after race

Kyle Busch sought medical attention immediately after Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

The emergency situation raised concerns among fans and crew members.

The two-time cup series champion was heard requesting a doctor on the team radio as the race approached completion.

As per his radio conversation, he requested: “Can somebody try to find Bill Hiesel? Tell him I need him after the race.”

“I’m going to need a shot,” he added.

As per the FSI broadcast, Bush had been battling a “sinus cold” throughout the week.

The medical officers suggest the high-G forces and elevation changes of the road course that possibly worsened his condition, leading to major sinus pressure and pain.

For now, neither NASCAR nor Busch’s team has clarified about whether he had any severe condition that sinus.

Though he was sick, the RCR driver performed very well in the 2026 season by improving two positions and reaching 24th place in the Cup Series standings.

The winner of this race was Shane van Gisbergen, who earned his seventh career Cup Series win.