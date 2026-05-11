 
Geo News

Kyle Busch health update: Concerns pour in as NASCAR driver requests medical aid after race

Veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch requests medical aid after Watkins Glen race
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 11, 2026

Kyle Busch health update: Concerns pour in as NASCAR driver requests medical aid after race
Kyle Busch health update: Concerns pour in as NASCAR driver requests medical aid after race

Kyle Busch sought medical attention immediately after Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

The emergency situation raised concerns among fans and crew members.

The two-time cup series champion was heard requesting a doctor on the team radio as the race approached completion.

As per his radio conversation, he requested: “Can somebody try to find Bill Hiesel? Tell him I need him after the race.”

“I’m going to need a shot,” he added.

As per the FSI broadcast, Bush had been battling a “sinus cold” throughout the week.

The medical officers suggest the high-G forces and elevation changes of the road course that possibly worsened his condition, leading to major sinus pressure and pain.

For now, neither NASCAR nor Busch’s team has clarified about whether he had any severe condition that sinus.

Though he was sick, the RCR driver performed very well in the 2026 season by improving two positions and reaching 24th place in the Cup Series standings.

The winner of this race was Shane van Gisbergen, who earned his seventh career Cup Series win.

GTA 6 fans are convinced they know EXACT day Trailer 3 drops—here's why
GTA 6 fans are convinced they know EXACT day Trailer 3 drops—here's why
Lisa Kudrow admits she lost shooting Valerie' emotional scene in 'The Comeback'
Lisa Kudrow admits she lost shooting Valerie' emotional scene in 'The Comeback'
What REALLY made Karen Bass bolt from televised debate ahead of L.A. primary?
What REALLY made Karen Bass bolt from televised debate ahead of L.A. primary?
Spurs star Wembanyama faces first career ejection in Game 4 of West semifinals
Spurs star Wembanyama faces first career ejection in Game 4 of West semifinals
UFC Head Dana White calls Diddy ‘biggest douchebag ever' in explosive rant
UFC Head Dana White calls Diddy ‘biggest douchebag ever' in explosive rant
Green card checklist 2026: What applicants must know about new social media rules
Green card checklist 2026: What applicants must know about new social media rules
‘Jujutsu Kaisen' officially joins Marvel Universe in latest comic: Here's everything to know
‘Jujutsu Kaisen' officially joins Marvel Universe in latest comic: Here's everything to know
Apple to reportedly drop iPhone 18 lineup, folding iPhone Ultra on September 9
Apple to reportedly drop iPhone 18 lineup, folding iPhone Ultra on September 9