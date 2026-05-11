Netflix cancelled 7 fan-favourite shows in 2026: Here's why

Television fans are mourning the loss of their favorite shows in a wave of cancellations just five months into 2026.

Netflix’s cancelled shows include:

“The Abandons” (starring Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson, show cancelled after one season)

“Alice in Borderland” (cancelled after three seasons)

“Miss Governor” (cancelled after one season)

“Pop the Balloon LIVE” (live-dating show is cancelled after one season)

“Selling the City” (real estate reality series is not being renewed for a second season)

“Terminator Zero” (despite planning of story arcs for Season 2 and 3, the show was cancelled after one season)

“The Vince Staples Show” (Cancelled after two seasons)

Netflix has also planned a cancellation for “The Night Agent” after the upcoming fourth season.

Other than Netflix, 19 shows from other streaming platforms have also been cancelled.

FX announced on May 6 that the award-winning series "The Bear" will come to an end with its fifth season premiere slated for June 25. This announcement was accompanied by an unexpected additional episode, entitled "Gary."

A serious blow was struck by Prime Video in April when they canceled the second season of "Gen V," a popular spin-off of "The Boys." They have stated that the characters would reappear in future VCU productions, such as the fifth season of "The Boys."

Also, there were several other series cancellations, such as NBC's medical drama "Brilliant Minds" starring Zachary Quinto, which was canceled after the Winter Olympics; Fox's "Going Dutch," led by Denis Leary, after two seasons; and CBS's "Watson" and "DMV," both canceled after just one season.

Also, Apple TV canceled the Emmy-nominated "Palm Royale" after two seasons, and Peacock canceled "Law & Order: Organized Crime" after five seasons.

Most of the cancelled shows had one thing in common: low viewership. To survive on streaming platforms, shows need viewership.