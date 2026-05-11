Dua Lipa sues Samsung for $15M over use of her image: Here’s what lawsuit claims

Samsung is facing a lawsuit from British pop sensation Dua Lipa for allegedly using her copyrighted image without permission to market its product and boost sales.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter sued the Korean tech giant alleging that it used one of her images on the packaging of their televisions for retail sales, which seemed like Lipa’s endorsement for the TV.

The lawsuit claimed that using the pop star’s image benefited the company financially and she is now seeking at least $15 million in damages.

The lawsuit filed on Friday in the California law court alleges that the image on the cardboard was titled, “Dua Lipa - Backstage at Austin City Limits, 2024,” all rights of which belong to Lipa, including title and interest of the image.

In addition to copyright infringement, the songstress accused the technology company of breaching publicity rights, adding that using the image helped to drive sales for the device.

Her lawyers have also attached screenshots from social media with potential customers claiming they would get the TV just because “Dua is on it.”

The Levitating hitmaker and her legal team have not yet publicly addressed the matter.

A spokesperson for Samsung declined to comment due to the matter in court pending litigation.