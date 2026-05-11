Ahmad Hardy, Missouri Star running back, recovering well after sustaining gunshot wound in Mississippi

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy was shot at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning and is in stable condition following surgery.

In an update on Monday, the university revealed that the athlete sustained a gunshot wound at the concert. He was operated on Sunday in Mississippi. By Monday, he was alert and moving around.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, “There's optimism that Ahmad Hardy will play football again. How quickly he can return and the impact isn't known.”

Missouri Athletics also confirmed the incident and the surgery in an announcement on Monday. The university did not disclose the location of the concert, the circumstances surrounding the shooting, or the nature of the injury in detail.

The statement by the university reads, “Mizzou Football student-athlete Ahmad Hardy was the victim of a shooting at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning and sustained a gunshot wound. Ahmad underwent surgery Sunday in Mississippi and is in stable condition.”

The university continued, “Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans. We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support.”

The school said a timeline for his return to football activities is unknown. No further updates were given.