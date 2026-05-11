Why has Disney cancelled ‘Adventure’ cruise abruptly? Here’s everything to know

Disney’s brand-new cruise, “Disney Adventure”, was forced to cancel the four-night sailing.

The passengers were informed about the cancellation approximately 26 hours after they had already boarded and settled into their cabins.

Eyewitnesses reported that the captain cited “technical issues” shortly after all passengers embarked.

The crew requested guests to wait, but around midnight, all kitchens and coffee stations were shut down.

The next day, around 2:00 p.m., the sailing was cancelled due to the engineer's inability to fix the mechanical problem in time.

This left hundreds of families, who were travelling internationally, stranded far from home.

As compensation, Disney is offering a full refund, a complimentary hotel stay, and a 50% discount on a future cruise; the fine print requires rebooking by July 31, 2026.

However, the passengers are not happy about the compensation considering the travel time and expenses.

Disney Cruises issued an apology, saying they are helping passengers with travel requirements. The next voyage, which is scheduled for May 11, will still be going ahead as planned.