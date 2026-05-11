United States Customs and Border Protection issues new warning for travellers: See all details

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has issued a stark warning to travellers ahead of the upcoming summer.

The warning is prompted by an incident when a K9 detector dog named Nitro sniffed out more than $44,000 in undeclared currency hidden on a passenger at Philadelphia International Airport.

Travellers are advised not to carry more than $10,000 in cash, as it can lead to the seizure of funds and criminal charges.

A naturalised American citizen of age 54, headed for Mexico’s Cancun on April 30, informed CBP agents verbally and in writing that he was carrying no more than $10,000. Yet CBP dog Nitro, a three-year-old black Labrador trained to spot cash in bulk, firearms, and ammunition, alerted CBP officers to a problem.

Upon further inspection, around $44,690 were hidden in the traveller’s pockets, inside separate envelopes, and hidden in his carry-on bag.

All amounts were seized except $240, which was left with him for humanitarian purposes.

For summers, authorities issued warnings stating that federal law requires anyone entering or leaving the United States to report currency or monetary instruments totalling more than $10,000.

This can be cash, traveller’s checks, money orders, or any other negotiable instruments.

To avoid any conflict, travellers can file the necessary FinCEN Form 105 electronically.