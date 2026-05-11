Has Zendaya left ‘Euphoria’?

HBO’s “Euphoria” delivered its most terrifying cliffhanger yet in Sunday night’s Season 3 Episode 5.

The episode left protagonist Rue (Zendaya) apparently buried alive with her fate hanging in the balance.

In the episode, Rue is shown spiralling deeper as a DEA informant. When she tries to frame fellow dealer Magick (Rosalia) by planting cocaine in her locker, Magick retaliates by convincing ruthless boss Alamo (Adewale Akinnouye-Agbaje) that Rue is snitching.

Rue is talking with Maddy (Alexa Demie) about milkshakes when G (NFL great Marshawn Lynch) and Bishop (Darrell Britt-Gibson), two of Alamo’s thugs, kidnap her and take her to a deserted area where they make her dig a hole with her bare hands and bury her up to her neck in the ground.

In the final moments, Alamo gallops towards her on horseback, swinging a medieval mace.

The spiked weapon is set to his Rue’s skull when the screen cuts to black.

In the episode 6 preview, creators deliberately didn’t add any clips of Rue (Zendaya). This adds to the speculation that the Rue character may actually be dead.

Although killing the protagonist may not be justified to the show, but rumours between “Euphoria” stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney were intensified earlier in April 2026.

Lack of interaction at the season 3 premiere also added fuel to the fire. It is also alleged that due to tensions between them, there were separate filming schedules.

The feud reportedly stemmed from alleged jealousy over Tom Holland and political differences, though some insiders dismiss all these claims, suggesting them to be false narratives.

“Euphoria” season 3 episode 6 is scheduled to air on Sunday, April 17.