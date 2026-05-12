Mark Zuckerberg dropped another bomb on Meta employees: ‘No one is safe’

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees during an internal town hall meeting.

Zuckerberg confirmed the sweeping layoffs in the meeting while refusing to rule out future cuts.

Since March 2026, it’s been the first time Zuckerberg addressed his employees directly.

Explaining employment, he stated that Meta has “two major cost centres: compute infrastructure and people-oriented things.”

As the company prioritises investing more in AI, he said: “We do need to take down the size of the company somewhat.”

When employees inquired about whether there would be more layoffs, Zuckerberg gave a blunt response: “I wish that I could tell you that I have a crystal ball plan for the next three years.”

“I don’t. I don’t think anyone does.”

The company has planned to lay off around 8,000 employees (about 10% of its global workforce) starting May 20.

Additionally, 6,000 open roles are also expected to be cut off even before they are ever filled. Since 2022, Zuckerberg has cut roughly 25,000 jobs.

Adding to employees' unease, CFO Susan Li acknowledged that Meta does not yet know its “optimal” long-term size growth given the rapid advancement of AI.

Employees have openly expressed their criticism against management through internal message boards by raising questions about the logic behind cutting thousands of jobs despite making record-breaking profits.

In addition, Meta is now monitoring employee keystrokes and mouse movements to train AI, which one employee described as “dystopian” amid imminent layoffs.