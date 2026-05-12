Witnesses describe chaos during memorial drive Cambridge shooting near MIT

A heavy police presence was witnessed near the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) campus in Cambridge after reports of an active shooter along Memorial Drive on Monday afternoon.

According to Cambridge Police, officers responded to reports of gunfire near River Street at around 1:30 p.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Massachusetts State Police, rushed to the scene as videos circulating online showed a man carrying a rifle near moving traffic.

Witnesses claimed dozens of shots were fired during the incident, with some saying the suspect appeared to fire randomly near the roadway before police returned fire.

“A guy holding a rifle... I ran. He just started shooting out of nowhere,” a witness identified as Dennis Rodriguez told local media.

Videos from the scene showed police vehicles blocking roads while ambulances and emergency crews surrounded parts of Memorial Drive.

Helicopters were also seen hovering over the area during the operation.

Massachusetts State Police later confirmed that troopers were involved in the shooting.

Authorities said there was no ongoing threat to the public; however, residents were advised to avoid the area as investigations continued.

Governor Maura Healey said she was closely monitoring the situation and thanked first responders for securing the scene.

The identities of those involved and the motive behind the shooting have not yet been officially released.