Eileen Wang, Mayor of Arcadia quits after DOJ charges her as covert agent for China

Eileen Wang, the mayor of Arcadia, California steps down following the Department of Justice charging her with acting as an illegal foreign agent.

The DOJ on Monday, May 11, announced that she had been charged with acting as a covert foreign agent for China.

Wang was picked for the Arcadia City Council back in November 2022 and was elected to the mayoralty by a governing body of five members.

Wang has entered into a plea to a single felony count that could put her behind bars for 10 years in federal prison, as per DOJ.

According to the statement released by the U.S. Attorney Office, District of California, “Individuals in our country who covertly do the bidding of foreign governments undermine our democracy.”

“This plea agreement is the latest success in our determination to defend the homeland against China’s efforts to corrupt our institutions.”

As per the plea agreement, Wang, 58, and an associate, Yaoning “Mike” Sun, 65, worked on behalf of the People’s Republic of China to promote the PRC’s interests through propaganda efforts.”

The DOJ revealed the platforms Wang and her accomplice used as propaganda tools, stating: “Among their platforms was the U.S. News Center, which purported to be a news source for Southern California’s Chinese American community.”

Arcadia is located about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northeast of LA and is inhabited by a population, the majority of which are Asians, and is home to many Chinese residents.