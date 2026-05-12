GTA 6 trailer 3 hopes dashed due to Red Dead Redemption 2’s fault

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) fans faced extreme disappointment, blaming “Red Dead Redemption 2.”

The highly anticipated trailer was expected to drop on May 12, fueled by fan conspiracy theories ranging from planetary alignments to Rockstar’s earlier social media patterns.

However, those hopes were quickly derailed when Rockstar announced a routine “Red Dead Online” update.

Rockstar Games has announced Red Dead Redemption 2's most recent online event through the Chinese social media network BilliBilli, a platform notorious for getting new posts before global sites such as X (formerly known as Twitter) or Instagram.

Previously, Rockstar Games used to post their trailers for GTA VI on such events instead of their Red Dead Redemption 2 Online announcements. However, the normalcy of posting indicates that there won't be a trailer.

The announcement revealed which missions had good cash rewards and bonus freebies – regular information for the community of Red Dead Redemption 2's live service game, but definitely not what Vice City's fans wanted to see.

However, fans still hope for any surprise announcements.

Earnings calls for publisher Take-Two Interactive are set to be held on May 22, and its CEO, Strauss Zelnick, has reconfirmed that the release date of November 19 is now definite.

Even if it isn’t today, the 14th of May or next week are sure to come up.

As soon as trailer 3 comes out, people will be looking forward to seeing more about the price of the game and pre-ordering.