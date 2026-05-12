Jake Paul may never fight again after suffering broken jaw in Anthony Joshua fight

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul may never be able to fight again due to a broken jaw he suffered during his fight with former World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua last year.

Reports suggest that social media sensation has not been able to fight or spar since the Netflix streamed fight against Joshua, which earned both fighters a massive paycheck in December 2025.

Paul switched careers to become a professional boxer in 2020 and largely fought in cruiseweight; however, he took a major leap to take on the heavyweight Olympic gold medalist.

Joshua knocked out the 29-year-old in the sixth round of their bout and Paul sustained fractures in two places of his jaws. He underwent a surgery to have some teeth removed and some titanium plates fitted.

Joshua knocked out the 29-year-old in the sixth round of their bout

In an interview with the Ariel Helwani Show, Paul said, “I'm getting some new scans in a couple of days, of the jaw, to get an update on the healing process. We'll see what the doctors say.”

Paul said he need to have a tooth implant in place of the missing teeth, adding, “I definitely need to get cleared to be able to spar.”

He added that not fighting again is definitely a realm of possibility; however, the new scans will provide a more accurate time frame.

Joshua, on the other hand, is all set to make a comeback after a terrifying accident in which he lost his close friends. A fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is expected later this year.