Elder W. Mark Bassett, General Authority Seventy, dies at age 59—caused of death revealed

Elder W. Mark Bassett passed away at age 59, confirmed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Bassett, who had been serving the authority as an executive director since April 2016 breathed his last on Monday, May 11, 2026.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement on May 12, 2026.

The statement highlighted Bassett's death as a result of a traumatic brain injury.

The statement reads, "Elder W. Mark Bassett, passed away on May 11, 2026, as a result of a traumatic brain injury."

It added, "He (Bassett) was with his family when the incident occurred."

However, The Church didn't mention what actually happened that caused a serious brain injury.

The statement continued, "Elder Bassett will be deeply missed and always remembered for his great faith and dedicated service to the Lord Jesus Christ."

The Church extended condolences to his family, adding, “Our love and prayers are with his dear wife Angela, his children and his grandchildren during this difficult time.”

Just days before his death, Bassett was addressing the missionaries at a spiritual session held in Provo, Utah.

At the Missionary Training Center (MTC), Utah, Bassett shared his personal faith and urged missionaries to “invite everyone to come—and do everything you can to help them enter this beautiful gate which leads to eternal life.”

At the time of his passing, Bassett was serving as the executive director of the Missionary Department.

The duties of the department include overseeing global missionary efforts, which resulted in tremendous growth.