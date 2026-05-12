Dino Prizmic after crushing Djokovic, Humbert in Rome—reveals next big target

Dino Prizmic, the former French Open junior champion, is cruising at the Italian Open.

It marks the first time that Prizmic has landed in the last 16 of a Masters 1000 tournament, the first time in his career.

The Croatian tennis trailblazer made waves when he crushed Novak Djokovic and Ugo Humbert in the Italian Open last week.

The "Dynamite Dino” as he is referred to after the recent two big wins in Rome, has now set sights on his big target.

In a post-match interview, he reveals his goals for the end of the 2026 season.

After beating Humbert by 6-1, 7-5, Prizmic was asked if he has any goals in mind for the rest of the year.

Prizmic revealed that he is hoping to be in the top 30 by the end of the 2026 season and to be in good health.

“Maybe for me goal is to be top 30 at the end of the year,” Prizmic revealed in his post-match press conference on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

He then went on, saying, “Top 30, yeah. First of all, I just want to stay healthy and play as much as I can.”

For the unversed, Prizmic had a ranking of 394 last year after making a comeback from a wrist injury.

The 20-year-old Croatian star had never been ranked outside the top 120 at the beginning of the season.

But now Prizmic is showing his finest class, which has led to his career-high ranking at no. 79.

To materialize that goal, Prizmic has to win the Italian Open to make it to the top 30.

Before he can even dream of lifting the trophy, Prizmic will shift his focus to his next match against Karen Khachanov.

If he succeeds in defeating Khachanov, only then will Prizmic land in the top 60, marking a first in his career.