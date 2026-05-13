What happened to Brandon Clarke? Memphis Grizzlies star dies at 29

Memphis Grizzlies star Brandon Clarke has suddenly died at the age of 29, his team and agency confirmed on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

In a statement posted on X, Grizzlies expressed grief over the death of Clarke, saying, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. He was an outstanding teammate and an even better person.”

The team continued, “His impact on the organisation and the greater Memphis community will never be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones in this difficult time.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he was “devastated” to learn of the passing of Clarke. He added, “As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit.”

He concluded by expressing sympathies with Clarke’s family, friends and his team.

The agency representing the player said Clarke was loved by everyone whose life he touched, adding, “He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for his friends and family.”

Priority Sports described the player as “most supportive and kindest person” who brought joy to all those in his life.

A look back at Brandon Clarke’s career:

Grizzlies forward, born in 1996, started his professional basketball career in 2019 after getting drafted in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was traded two weeks to Memphis, where he played in all of his seven-seasons.

He impressed the coaches and fans alike after an outstanding performance in the 2019-2020 season. Clarke averaged 12.1 points and 5.9 rounds in 58 games that season. He ranked fourth in Rookie of the Year voting and was also nominated to the NBA's All-Rookie Team.

His career was not all smooth sailing as after signing a four-year $52 million deal with Grizzlies in October 2022, he suffered torn Achilles in 2023 and played in six games of the following season.

He participated in 64 games in the 2024-2025 season; however, was not able to play more than two games this season due to calf and knee injuries.

Brandon Clarke cause of death:

His cause of death was being investigated and hasn’t been officially announced.

According to law enforcement, drug paraphernalia was discovered at the scene in the San Fernando Valley, where he was pronounced dead on Monday, May 11, 2026, reports NBC Bay Area.

Authorities are investigating the cause of death as a possible drug overdose.

Clarke has had a history with drugs, he was arrested in Arkansas in April 2026 regarding “speeding and possession of a controlled substance.”