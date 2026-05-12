Why is Spotify not working? Here’s when outage is expected to end

Spotify is experiencing an ongoing outage with thousands of users reporting problems streaming music, accessing playlists and even logging into the app.

Reports of an outage started coming in on Tuesday, May 12.

Later, the music streaming giant also confirmed the issues in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) stating: “We are aware of some issues right now with the app and are checking them out.”

Downdetector also confirmed receiving aggregated outage reports, indicating a spike in reports shortly after 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET.

54% of the outage reports were related to the mobile app, while server connection issues account for 19%.

Additionally, 18% of the users report audio streaming problems.

Even Spotify Premium users are not immune to the disruption. Some users have reported that their downloads are unavailable despite being downloaded.

At present, there is no schedule for when the problem will be fully fixed. As mentioned on Downdetector by some users, it seems that the service was able to recover momentarily, but then started to malfunction once again.

For users who are fed up and are looking for other options, Apple Music still exists as an alternative at only $10.99 a month.

Although Spotify hasn’t announced any worldwide disruption, the engineering team is currently working hard to solve the issue. Outage is expected to end in few hours.