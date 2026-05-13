Michelle Heaton admits she didn't want to live anymore' during addiction fight

Michelle confessed that she was unable to take care of her husband, Hugh Hanley, and her two children, due to her alcohol addiction

Michelle Heaton became visibly emotional as she opened up about her alcohol and drug addiction in a new interview on Tuesday.

The Being Nobody singer, 46, confessed that she did not want to live anymore during her battle with addiction.

Michelle, who has been sober for more than five years nearly died and was hospitalised in 2021 during her struggle with alcohol and drugs.

During her time in Liberty X, the star, who also suffered from binge eating, became dependent on alcohol which led to her continuing to binge drink for years later, which some days saw her unable to 'get out of bed without having a drink.'

Speaking to Paul C Brunson on his We Need to Talk podcast, Michelle opened up about her deep addictions and how she turned suicidal.

She said: 'Every time I tried to stop I couldn't, every time I tried to stop I was sick. I felt better when I drank alcohol.

'I would feel physically sick and when I drank it settled me and I felt better.'

Breaking down into tears, Michelle continued: 'I remember there were many points where I didn't want to wake up, I just didn't want to be here anymore.

'I couldn't see a way out of it, I couldn't stop. I couldn't ask for help. I knew I was killing myself so I thought that one day I was just going to die.'

Michelle also confessed that she was unable to take care of her husband, Hugh Hanley, and her two children, daughter Faith, 13, and son AJ, 11 due to her alcohol addiction.