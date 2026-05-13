Japan faces coloured printing ink crisis as Iran war disrupts naphtha supply chain

The famous Calbee’s popular potato chips have decided to introduce monochrome packaging, losing its iconic bright orange and yellow bags.

The temporary switch to black-and-white is due to supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing war in Iran.

Due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, global shipments of naphtha (an oil-derived product necessary to produce coloured printing ink and plastics) have faced severe disruptions.

Starting from May 25, shoppers will receive grayscale wrappers for famous snacks such as “usu shio” (salted chip), which previously had a bright orange design.

The company ensures that no compromise on the quality and quantity of chips has been made.

This decision is one of the latest international consequences of the ongoing Middle East crisis, which has already caused oil prices to rise and flights to be cut.

Calbee was established back in 1949 and currently has more than 5,000 employees.