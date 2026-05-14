Amber Turner devastated by death of another friend after Jake Hall tragedy

The 32-year-old TV personality shared the devastating news on social media

There is another setback for TOWIE fans as Amber Turner shared she has lost another close friend, shortly after former co-stars TOWIE co-stars Jake Hall and Jordan Wright both died in tragic circumstances.

The 32-year-old TV personality shared the devastating news on social media, Wednesday alongside a photo of herself and the friend named, named Desiree, from an overseas holiday.

Captioning the post, she wrote: 'Desiree, beautiful inside and out. There was never a dull moment when we were together, the kindest heart and so full of life!

'Clicked the moment we met and have nothing but the funniest memories. Sending my love and prayers to your loved ones. Rest in paradise, angel.'

Amber's loss comes just days after former TOWIE star Jake Hall was reportedly found dead at the age of 35 at a holiday villa in Mallorca on Thursday.

Jake rose to fame on TOWIE in 2015 as a friend of Vas J Morgan and the ex-boyfriend of Chloe Lewis. He was a regular on the reality TV series from series 14 to series 17.

Spanish investigators believe Hall suffered a fatal chest wound caused by broken glass after apparently running through a patio door during a party at the property. Police have confirmed his death is being treated as accidental.