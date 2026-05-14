Jennifer Lopez reveals surprising truth about working with Brett Goldstein

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are about to test whether workplace romance is HR approved – and apparently the chemistry started long before camera rolled.

While promoting their upcoming Netflix rom-com Office Romance, the singer admitted sparks between the two actors showed up almost immediately.

“‘We had great chemistry to begin with,’” Lopez told People magazine at Netflix’s Upfront event in New York. “‘It just grew as we did the film together.’”

But according to Jennifer, Brett turned out to be very different from the grumpy TV icon fans know from Ted Lasso.

“‘I expected more of a rough guy,’” she confessed. “‘But you get this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming.’”

Translation: Roy Kent may growl on television, but off-screen Brett Goldstein is apparently a human golden retriever.

The On the Floor hitmaker even admitted she assumed he’d act more like his famously foul-mouthed character. “‘I thought he was going to be more like the character, but he was so soft-spoken and sweet and totally different.’”

Director Ol Parker said the chemistry between them was obvious from their very first lunch meeting. “‘Oh, this is gonna go great,’” he recalled thinking after the pair spent the entire meal laughing together.

And in perhaps the least chocking rom-com revelation ever, Brett admitted he and co-writer Joe Kelly actually created the movie with JLo specifically in mind. “‘She’s the best at this stuff,’” he said.

Honestly, if Netflix wanted people emotionally invested already, mission accomplished.