Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's new wedding secret unveiled ahead of July 3

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reveal big wedding detail ahead of ceremony

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is still a big question looming over fans' minds as different details emerge about the upcoming ceremony.

The 36-year-old pop superstar is expected to be tying the knot with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, on July 3 in New York City, according to the latest updates.

Following the recent buzz about the couple finalising their wedding bands and getting the fittings of their ensembles for the big day, a new detail has been revealed.

The couple have allegedly hired Rishi Patel to be the wedding planner for what is dubbed as the 'American Royal Wedding,' according to the celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi.

Patel is one of the best known luxurious event planners, and Swifties were excited to find out his involvement in the upcoming wedding, as one wrote on X, "Rishi Patel is one of the best of the best. Hope it's true."

Another added, "Very surprised it isn’t Mindy Weiss," referring to the planner behind Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco.

A third chimed in, "He might be. He follows brittany m and amanda as well as Ashley," referring to the couple's friends Brittany Mahomes, Amanda Santa and Ashley Avignone.

"Amanda is following him and she helped Travis organize the eras tour party for Taylor maybe they asked her who she thought would be the best wedding planner and she proposed him who knows she might also just be a fan of his work," another speculated.

While the information can only be verified after the wedding has taken place, fans are excited to find out.