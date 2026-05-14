Kate Middleton 'day two' Italy engagements linked to her cancer journey

Kensington Palace gave fresh details to fans as Princess Kate began her second day of the Italy tour.

In a statement, the Princess of Wales' team shared that the activities related to early learning will take place in nature today, something which helped Catherine to heal during her health crisis.

"Day two in Reggio Emilia, where approaches to early learning come to life across schools, ateliers, and community spaces shaped by creativity and shared care," the Palace's spokesperson said.

"Here, attuned and attentive caregivers, alongside nature as ‘the third teacher’, nurture an immense sense of connection in the children, which is so crucial in the early years and beyond," the message reads.

The Princess of Wales, who is in remission from cancer, earlier confessed that Mother Nature played an important role during her treatment.

In January, she introduced a four-part series with a heartfelt message.

She penned, "The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing.

"There is so much we can learn from Mother Nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world."

On the final day of her trip, the Princess will engage with nature in open spaces to learn key points from the Reggio Emilia approach in Italy for early childhood program.