 
Geo News

Kate Middleton 'day two' Italy engagements linked to her cancer journey

Kensington Palace issues statement as Princess Kate begins second day of Italy tour
By
Areeba Khan
|

Published May 14, 2026

Kate Middleton &apos;day two&apos; Italy engagements linked to her cancer journey
Kate Middleton 'day two' Italy engagements linked to her cancer journey

Kensington Palace gave fresh details to fans as Princess Kate began her second day of the Italy tour.

In a statement, the Princess of Wales' team shared that the activities related to early learning will take place in nature today, something which helped Catherine to heal during her health crisis.

"Day two in Reggio Emilia, where approaches to early learning come to life across schools, ateliers, and community spaces shaped by creativity and shared care," the Palace's spokesperson said.

"Here, attuned and attentive caregivers, alongside nature as ‘the third teacher’, nurture an immense sense of connection in the children, which is so crucial in the early years and beyond," the message reads.

The Princess of Wales, who is in remission from cancer, earlier confessed that Mother Nature played an important role during her treatment.

In January, she introduced a four-part series with a heartfelt message.

She penned, "The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing.

Kate Middleton day two Italy engagements linked to her cancer journey

"There is so much we can learn from Mother Nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world."

On the final day of her trip, the Princess will engage with nature in open spaces to learn key points from the Reggio Emilia approach in Italy for early childhood program.

Prince Edward quietly leaves UK to undertake meeting for King: ‘new beginning'
Prince Edward quietly leaves UK to undertake meeting for King: ‘new beginning'
Princess Kate's team shares update after surprise name change in Italy
Princess Kate's team shares update after surprise name change in Italy
Prince Harry delivers strong message just hours after King's Parliament speech
Prince Harry delivers strong message just hours after King's Parliament speech
Kate Middleton rebuilds royal family's image with message of hope, strength video
Kate Middleton rebuilds royal family's image with message of hope, strength
Palace makes bombshell move to ensure King Charles safety video
Palace makes bombshell move to ensure King Charles safety
What Prince William thinks of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage video
What Prince William thinks of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage
Royal family honours Queen Camilla as Princess Kate rift fades
Royal family honours Queen Camilla as Princess Kate rift fades
Princess Charlotte gets special favour from King Charles: Details
Princess Charlotte gets special favour from King Charles: Details