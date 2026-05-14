Prince Harry delivers strong message just hours after King's Parliament speech

Prince Harry delivers bold message just hours after King’s Parliament speech

Prince Harry addressed “fear and division” in the kingdom with a moving essay mere hours after his father King Charles had attended the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster.

The Duke of Sussex, who is no longer a working royal, penned a piece for The New Statesman in which he highlighted the “deeply troubling” issue “dangerously” taking hold across parts of Britain, specifically for Muslim and Jewish communities.

Harry stressed that one has a “responsibility to stand against injustice wherever we see it” and it does not change with geography.

“At times like these, silence is not neutrality,” He wrote. “Silence is absence. Too often, it is that instinct to stand on the sidelines that allows hatred and extremism to flourish unchecked.”

He continued, “Britain has long prided itself on valuing reason over outrage, dialogue over division and civility over noise. At moments like these, those values matter more than ever.”

While the prince did not name any state, but took a bold stance to criticise a state under scrutiny for violating international law.

“We cannot ignore a difficult truth: when states act without accountability, and in ways that raise serious questions under international humanitarian law – criticism is both legitimate, necessary and essential in any democracy.”

The essay follows a strong of attacks that took place at synagogues in recent months and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.