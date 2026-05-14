Prince Edward quietly leaves UK to undertake meeting for King: ‘new beginning'

King Charles’s reliable brother was once again rushed to a diplomatic mission as King Charles took on the mammoth task to open the State Parliament in London.

The Duke of Edinburgh, at the behest of King Charles, had travelled to Scotland to partake in the traditional Royal Kirking of Parliament at St Giles’ Cathedral on Wednesday. Around the same time, Buckingham Palace shared monarch’s attendance at the State Parliament in the UK.

Prince Edward joined by incoming MSPs, the Presiding Officer, and representatives from Scotland’s faith and belief communities at the ceremonial church service, marking the new session.

In her sermon, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland said the start of the term offered a “new beginning”.

The Right Reverend Rosie Frew read the words – wisdom, justice, compassion and integrity – of the ceremonial mace which sits in the Holyrood Parliament, which was gifted by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“These four words are not the possession of any one party. They are words for all of you, for all of us. Words of aspiration,” she said. “For all our MSPs, new and returning, it is a new beginning – a new Parliament, new people to get to know, new roles, new commitments to get up to speed on.”

Following the ceremony, Prince Edward moved on to the Signet Library, where he met party leaders and members of Scottish parliamentary staff in a meeting.

Edward received his dukedom for Edinburgh in 2022 following the ascension of Charles to the throne. The royal has since dutifully taken on his role, performing all the tasks required of him to represent the Crown.