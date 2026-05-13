Palace makes bombshell move to ensure King Charles safety

The royal family takes all necessary steps to ensure the monrach' safe return from Parliament as per centuries-old royal tradition.

Buckingham Palace holds an MP captive each time the British monarch or one of her/his representatives enters Parliament in a tradition that dates back to the more than 1600s.

The MP is allowed to leave the Palace soon after the King returns home after attending the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster.

This year Nic Dakin, currently the MP for Scunthorpe, was detained at the Palace.

As per the tradition, if something were to happen to the monarch while in Parliament, "the same fate will befall" the hostage, according to the Daily Express.

However, Joe Little, managing editor at Majesty magazine, previously told Insider that it is now just a "ceremonial thing, nothing more," and that the hostage wouldn't actually be hurt if something were to happen to the monarch or her representatives.

In 2022, when Queen Elizabeth was alive, Conservative MP James Morris was taken hostage as Charles, then-Prince of Wales delivered a speech on behalf of the Queen at the State Opening of Parliament.

Charles was joined by the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William, as the Queen was forced to pull out of the ceremony due to episodic mobility problems.

Labour MP Jim Fitzpatrick, in conversation with BBC News, shared his experience as one of the palace's hostages in 2014.

"When I was there, I was greeted by the Lord Chamberlain," he said.

"He made it absolutely clear I could do whatever I wanted at Buckingham Palace. I could wander around, I could have a gin and tonic, a cup of coffee... or I could join him, and his preferred option was to watch the State Opening, which is what I did with him, and wait until Her Majesty's return," he added.

"They don't actually lock me up, but they made it quite clear that I wasn't going anywhere," Fitzpatrick added.