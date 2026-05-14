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Princess Kate makes urgent plea from Italy as clock is ticking fast

Catherine, the future Queen makes meaningful statement during key meeting in Italy
By
Areeba Khan
|

Published May 14, 2026

Princess Kate makes urgent plea from Italy as clock is ticking fast
Princess Kate makes urgent plea from Italy as clock is ticking fast

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, shared an important message during a key meeting on the first day of her Italian tour.

The future Queen paid a visit to the Loris Malaguzzi International Centre to meet educators and practitioners working under the Reggio Emilia approach, which supports children's social and emotional development.

George, Charlotte, and Louis' mother spent time with the kids and participated in creative activities with them.

While sitting at a table surrounded by children and teachers, Princess Kate said, "But the world that children are growing up in now is so fast-paced, isn't it?"

She added, "And actually encouraging them to slow down and really engage in these creative activities.

Princess Kate makes urgent plea from Italy as clock is ticking fast

"It's so important to explore language in the way that you are doing in a really creative and expressive way through storytelling; it clearly connects to them."

For the unversed, Catherine is on a two-day visit to Italy to expand her early childhood work globally.

Alongside the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, she is looking forward to learning more about the Reggio Emilia approach.

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