King Charles faces unexpected situation amid threat

King Charles' new Coast Path is said to be under threat from a major development just weeks after its grand unveiling.

Protesters took strong step over proposals to build 30 homes on a field next to the spot where the British monarch, 77, inaugurated the England Coast Path at the famous Seven Sisters cliffs in East Sussex.

The move sparked anger among local residents as they have warned the plans risk 'eroding the natural character' of the area.

Lewes District Council has put forward plans for affordable homes on Chyngton Field, a 2.7-hectare site on the outskirts of Seaford.

The proposal does not seem to convince the local people as it has triggered a fierce opposition from residents, conservation groups and walkers who fear it will damage an area of outstanding natural beauty.

The location is said to be the most scenic as it sits just beyond a ridge from the Cuckmere coastguard cottages, an iconic row of buildings with views across the Seven Sisters.

It has even become one of the most photographed locations in Britain.

The monarch chose this stretch of coastline as the setting to launch the 2,700-mile coastal trail, which holds the distinction of being the world's longest.

Recently, a large nymber of demonstrators encircled the field to voice their opposition. They argued that new housing should be built on brownfield sites rather than untouched areas rich in biodiversity.

Rupert Kirby, one of those opposing the scheme, told The Times: "Developing this site would erode the natural character of a nationally significant landscape, set a worrying precedent for future encroachment into protected areas.

"This isn't about opposing development in principle it's about putting it in the right place."

The National Trust, Sussex Wildlife Trust and Seaford town council have all formally objected to the proposals.

A spokesman for the National Trust said: "The natural environment is one of the district's greatest assets. We would like to see the setting of the South Downs National Park conserved and protected especially its landscape qualities, wildlife and its dark skies and we believe this applies to Chyngton Field."

The South Downs National Park Authority has identified it as a nature-friendly action area intended to support wildlife conservation efforts.

A petition demanding the council reconsider its plans has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.

A Lewes District Council spokesman said: "We have conducted a series of consultations across the district that gave residents the opportunity to contribute to the preparation of the local plan. Tens of thousands of people have shared their thoughts and opinions through the various consultations over the years and we are grateful to all of them."