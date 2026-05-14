Prince Harry, Meghan leave King Charles team 'uneasy' with clever move

Buckingham Palace has been keeping a close eye on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's moves as they set up an "independent" version of the royal court.

In mid-April this year, the Montecito-based couple put their power on display during a four-day Australia tour.

They conducted private, business and philanthropic engagements in Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney, seemingly sending a message to the royal family about how much they would be useful to boost the monarchy.

According to Radar, "There's a sense that it serves as a very deliberate test case for the kind of role they hope to carve out for themselves internationally moving forward..."

Harry and Meghan have soft-launched the new model on how they would like to operate globally.

"They want to prove they can still command huge crowds, media attention and international interest without being working royals," the source shared.

The Sussexes 'clever moves have been closely monitored by King Charles' team after their Australia tour caused "unease" among Palace circles.

The royal aides believe that Prince Harry, who stepped down from his active working role, "has never completely let go of the idea of public service or his attachment to royal life," an insider claimed.

Harry and Meghan, with their overseas tours, have been hinting that they are building their own version of the royal court, leaving the institution uneasy as they are not "operating" under the monarch's rules.