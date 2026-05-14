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Prince Harry, Meghan Montecito mansion hit with crisis amid Kate power show

Meghan Markle takes over crucial role from Harry as big problem reaches Montecito
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 14, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan Montecito mansion hit with crisis amid Kate power show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion hit with a serious crisis as Kate Middleton dominates headlines during Italy tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly facing financial problems as their lavish lifestyle is pretty difficult to manage.

An insider told Page Six that Meghan has taken over a key role and Harry stepped back.

She is "basically the breadwinner" of the Sussex clan amid "tight" funds.

The former Suits actress has seemingly wealthy and powerful business owner friends who are ready to boost Meghan's business ventures.

On the other hand, Harry's philanthropic projects are meaningful but do not support their lifestyle.

It has been claimed that the "money is tight" in the Montecito mansion at the moment.

As per the report, Harry and Meghan need $6 million a year for managing expenses. The most money has been going on their and Archie and Lilibet's private security.

This update must be stressful for the couple, especially after Meghan's Netflix series and lifestyle brand, As Ever, was not able to give her massive checks.

Harry and Meghan's crisis news emerged amid the future Queen Catherine's two-day Italy trip. 

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