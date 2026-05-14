Prince Harry reveals truth about relationship with nephew Prince George

Before Prince Harry was a doting father to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, he had been a very loving uncle to his nephew Prince George.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their senior royal positions in 2020, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were very young. Hence, Harry had high hopes to bond with the future king and share a special relationship for years to come.

He admitted this in his memoir, Spare, that he wanted to be a hands-on uncle for both his nephews and niece.

“I looked forward to popping in all the time,” he wrote. “Look! It’s Uncle Harry! ‘Ello, just thought I’d stop by. Holding a bottle of wine and an armful of kiddie presents. Dropping to the floor and wrestling with little George.”

Prior to that, during an Invictus Games interview, Harry also mentioned how he wanted to bring George to experience the games and he had been looking forward to it.

Prince William and Prince Harry have not spoken to each other in nearly three years as the rift between the siblings have grown wider despite having a close relationship once.

Now, “popping in” to see George, Charlotte and Louis at Forest Lodge is a far-fetched thought unless the reconciliation efforts from Harry find its way to the Prince and Princess of Wales.