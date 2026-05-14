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Pima County Board sends Sheriff Nanos case to AG review over serious perjury claims

'Law enforcement leaders must be held to the highest standards of honesty and transparency' said Pima County Supervisor Matt Heinz
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 14, 2026

Pima County Board sends Sheriff Nanos case to AG review over serious perjury claims
Pima County Board sends Sheriff Nanos case to AG review over serious perjury claims

The Pima County board referred Sheriff Chris Nanos’s perjury case to Arizona Attorney General, citing it as a “crisis of confidence.”

The Pima County Board of Supervisors directed matters pertaining to Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is leading the investigations in the Nancy Guthrie abduction case.

Today show host Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy Guthrie, went missing on February 1, 2026, at her $1 million home in Tucson, Arizona.

More than three months into her disappearance, there has been no significant progress in the case.

Pima County Supervisor Matt Heinz highlighted the reason why the board took the decision: in order to “protect public trust and accountability in government.”

Heinz added, “Law enforcement leaders must be held to the highest standards of honesty, transparency and ethical conduct.”

While announcing the decision, he said, “By referring these matters to the Arizona attorney general, we are allowing the appropriate authorities to determine the facts and pursue any action they deem warranted.”

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday, May 13, referring the serious alleged allegations to AG office of Arizona that narrowly escaped the sheriff from removing his office.

The board voted 4-0, with one abstaining, instructing the county administrator to refer the allegations to state prosecutors.

However, the board didn’t make remarks on whether perjury was committed.

Nanos has been facing scrutiny over his handling of the Nancy Guthrie case.

He is also embroiled in recent controversy involving his official resume misrepresenting his work history with the El Paso Police Department.

For context, in March, the Board of Supervisors in the county voted unopposed to compel Nanos to answer questions about whether he

Late last month, the Board of Supervisors in the county voted unanimously to compel Nanos to answer questions about whether he lied about his background when he joined police service in El Paso, Texas.

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